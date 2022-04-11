Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) plunges more than 10% after saying on Sunday that COVID-19 lockdowns in China have caused "an adverse impact on [its] supplier's ability to deliver batteries on the agreed upon timeline" for its battery energy storage systems projects with Southern California Edison (EIX).

Chinese transportation safety policies "may cause delays in the shipment of a portion of the batteries," Ameresco said.

Based on current visibility, Ameresco said it does not expect potential battery supply delays to materially impact FY 2022 results and reaffirms full-year adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85-$1.95.

Following the update, Roth Capital downgraded shares to Sell from Buy with a $52 price target, cut from $76, saying the SoCal Edison project is now a "major overhang."

Ameresco management plans to claim force majeure over the events, but "we expect overruns and/or liquidated damages to move to arbitration, then possibly litigation, and this could take considerable time to resolve," Roth analysts say.

If Ameresco fails to achieve substantial completion on the aggregate 537.5 MW in projects by the August 1 guaranteed completion date, the company is liable for liquidated damages. Roth notes.

Ameresco recently guided for 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $300M, double its recently reported 2021 results.