Albertsons Companies Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Apr. 11, 2022 11:39 AM ETAlbertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.65 (+8.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.84B (+6.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ACI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.