Alzamend ties up with Altasciences and iResearch Atlanta for Alzheimer’s drug trial
Apr. 11, 2022 11:47 AM ETAlzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN)By: Dania Nadeem, SA News Editor
- Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN) said it had tied up with contract research organizations Altasciences Clinical Kansas and iResearch Atlanta to manage and conduct its Phase II multiple ascending dose study in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease.
- The Phase IIA study, which is expected to begin enrollment in May 2022, is to test the safety and tolerability of its drug, AL001, under multiple-dose, and to determine the maximum tolerated dose in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s.
- In the early-stage trial, participants received a single dose of the drug AL001 containing lithium in an amount equivalent to 150 mg lithium carbonate, aa dose considered as appropriate for Alzheimer’s treatment when administered three times daily.