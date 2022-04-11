C4 Therapeutics cut to Neutral at BofA on data for lead asset in multiple myeloma
Apr. 11, 2022 11:54 AM ETC4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- After a decline of more than 60% last week, the clinical-stage biotech, C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC), continues to trade lower on Monday as the market reacts to the company’s Phase 1/2 data for its lead candidate, CFT7455 from a group of patients with multiple myeloma.
- C4 (CCCC) reported two dose-limiting toxicities among five patients in the first cohort of the trial, which according to the analyst Chi Fong, would force the company to evaluate alternative dosing regimens in the ongoing study.
- The early results “complicate” C4’s efforts to de-risk the lead asset in multiple myeloma and prove to Street that it can transform preclinical data into viable therapeutics with the degrader platform, the analyst wrote, slashing the price target to $15 from $46 per share.
- With the price target implying a premium of ~33% to the last close, BofA does not intend to paint a more bearish view on the stock due to upcoming data readouts for two other cancer candidates, BRD9 and CFT7455, expected in 1H 2022.