Consumers increase their inflation expectations for year ahead: NY Fed survey

U.S. consumers are pushing up their inflation expectations for the short term while they're slightly lowering inflation expectations for the medium term, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York found in its March 2022 Survey of Consumer Expectations.

Their expectations for spending in the year ahead rose to a new series high, according to the survey. Meanwhile, labor market and income growth expectations pulled back some. Overall, they became less optimistic about their household's financial situation for the year ahead.

Median one-year ahead inflation expectations jumped to 6.6% in March, a new series high, from 6.0% in February. At the same time, three-year ahead inflation expectations ticked down to 3.7% from 3.8%.

"The increase in short-term expectations was broad-based across age, education, and income groups," the NY Fed said. "The decline in medium-term expectations was driven by respondents with no college education and with annual household incomes under $50,000."

Uncertainty continues to weigh on consumers. Uncertainty expressed regarding future inflation outcomes increased at the short-term horizon, hitting a new series high and remained unchanged for the medium-term timeframe.

Home prices aren't expected to cool anytime soon. The median expected change in home prices a year from now rose to 6.0% from 5.7% and remains well above the prepandemic level of 3.0% in February 2020.

The median expected growth in household income fell by 0.2 percentage point in March to 3.0%, its lowest level since August 2021.

More respondents said in March they're worse off than they were a year ago compared with the February survey. They also grew more pessimistic about their household's financial situation for the year ahead, as fewer respondents said they expected their financial situation will improve a year from now.

