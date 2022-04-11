Rapid7 rallies after Wolfe Research initiates Bull rating on cybersecurity stock
Apr. 11, 2022 12:01 PM ETRapid7, Inc. (RPD)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Wolfe Research started off coverage on cyber security firm Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) +6.9% with an Outperform rating.
- The brokerage sets a price target of $122, suggesting a potential upside of 16% from stock's last close.
- That, however, contradicts Wolfe Research's recent view as the research firm had Rapid7 (RPD) in its short stocks hit list appearing on at least 5 of its screens search.
- Wall Street analysts gives a Buy rating, so do Seeking Alpha Authors and Quant System.
- "Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:RPD) is a buy with strong revenue growth, high APR growth per customer and a unified cloud platform that gives it a strong competitive advantage," writes Aseity Research on Seeking Alpha.