Volta lands Southern Company as customer for its EV data product

Apr. 11, 2022 12:07 PM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

  • Volta Inc. (VLTA -2.3%) announced the launch of PredictEV Fleet with a multi-year commitment from utility giant Southern Company
  • Volta's (NYSE:VLTA) PredictEV is described as a product suite utilized by ​​multiple government agencies, utilities, retailers, real estate developers and municipalities to inform intelligent EV infrastructure expansion and investment.
  • As its major selling point, PredictEV Fleet analyzes data on existing vehicle fleets and premises and provides customers with critical insights to build fleet electrification plans, including a range of recommended EVs to replace internal combustion engine vehicles with similar specifications, as well as estimated costs and savings with a calculation of total cost of ownership.
  • "Nearly one in every five vehicles in the U.S. is owned by a company, making fleet electrification an important business opportunity and a critical component to a carbon-free transportation future for all, noted Volta exec Drew Bennett.
