Phio down 21% after soaring on Friday on preclinical data for RNAi compound for cancer

Apr. 11, 2022 12:14 PM ETPhio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (PHIO)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of microcap Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) have fallen 20.9% on Monday, after more than doubling in value on Friday following the announcement of what the company deemed to be positive preclinical data for its RNAi compound candidate PH-894.
  • Phio on Friday said data from in vivo studies showed that PH-894 inhibits tumor growth in both PD-1 inhibition responsive and PD-1 inhibition insensitive models. PH-894 also improved the antitumor efficacy of anti-PD-1 antibody therapy for locally treated and untreated distal tumors.
  • PHIO stock closed +158.2% at $2.35 on Friday.
  • Phio's data was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research annual meeting.
