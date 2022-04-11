Gogoro (GGR) shares tumbled 26% midday Monday amid news that its battery-swapping service for scooters and motorcycles could be facing competition from some of Japan’s biggest motorbike makers.

Gogoro shares recently changed hands at $10.40, down 26%, at approximately 11:15 a.m. ET. The stock opened at $13.58 before hitting a low of $9.76 in late morning.

Earlier Monday, EV news site Electrek said that Honda, Yamaha, Suzuki and Kawasaki had unveiled a new battery-swapping program called Gachaco for motorbikes. Electrek added that the program appeared to by copying Gogoro’s battery-swapping model.

Gogoro went public on April 5 following a merger with SPAC Poema Global Holdings, with Gogoro shares finishing their debut session 10% higher at $14.02. Shares of Poema jumped 24% to close at $12.74 for its last day of trading before the merger.

Based in Taiwan, Gogoro provides battery-swapping refueling services for two-wheeled EVs such as scooters and motorcycles in China, India and Southeast Asia. Poema is based in Hong Kong.

Poema and Gogoro announced their intention to merge in September, with the deal valuing Gogoro at around $2.35B.