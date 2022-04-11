Kinder Morgan cut to Sell equivalent at Wolfe after rising to 52-week highs

Apr. 11, 2022 12:22 PM ETKinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments

Golden pipes going to oil refinery

kodda/iStock via Getty Images

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) edges lower Monday as Wolfe Research downgrades shares to Underperform from Peer Perform with an $18 price target, saying the company offers good exposure to high quality interstate gas pipelines but also to a mix of other lower quality businesses such as Jones Act-related bulk terminals and refined products in California, which has mandated a transition to electric vehicles.

Kinder Morgan has displayed strong discipline on capital allocation in recent years and has added bolt-on assets at good value, but Wolfe analyst Keith Stanley thinks the stock has "gotten ahead of itself following the YTD run, and cannot justify a valuation above $18/share using our sum-of-the-parts framework given more limited growth potential."

Kinder Morgan boasts a nearly 6% dividend yield, and has "numerous paths to continue improving its shareholder rewards making it a valuable investment," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.

