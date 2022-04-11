Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) edges lower Monday as Wolfe Research downgrades shares to Underperform from Peer Perform with an $18 price target, saying the company offers good exposure to high quality interstate gas pipelines but also to a mix of other lower quality businesses such as Jones Act-related bulk terminals and refined products in California, which has mandated a transition to electric vehicles.

Kinder Morgan has displayed strong discipline on capital allocation in recent years and has added bolt-on assets at good value, but Wolfe analyst Keith Stanley thinks the stock has "gotten ahead of itself following the YTD run, and cannot justify a valuation above $18/share using our sum-of-the-parts framework given more limited growth potential."

Kinder Morgan boasts a nearly 6% dividend yield, and has "numerous paths to continue improving its shareholder rewards making it a valuable investment," The Value Portfolio writes in a bullish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.