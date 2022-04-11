Announcing Phase 3 data from its CheckMate -816 trial, Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) announced on Monday that its immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo, “significantly improved” event-free survival (EFS) in lung cancer when administered with chemotherapy before surgery.

The 358-subject trial was designed to compare Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy against chemotherapy alone in patients with resectable stage IB to IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a neoadjuvant setup.

With a minimum follow-up of 21.0 months, the drug combination cut the risk of disease recurrence progression or death by 37% (Hazard Ratio [HR] 0.63; 97.38% Confidence Interval [CI]: 0.43 to 0.91; p=0.0052).

The median EFS for the combination arm stood at 31.6 months compared to 20.8 months for the chemotherapy-only group.

The early results looked favorable in terms of the Overall Survival, the gold standard to measure the efficacy of cancer therapy. However, “the data are still immature and the analysis did not reach statistical significance,” the company said, adding that it would continue to monitor the OS data in upcoming analyses.

“While resectable non-small cell lung cancer may be curable in some cases, patients face a high probability of recurrence after surgery, so we need effective systemic treatment options to interrupt this trajectory,” said Prof. Nicolas Girard, a trial investigator.

Based on the results, the FDA approved Opdivo in combination with chemotherapy last month as neoadjuvant therapy for adults with NSCLC.