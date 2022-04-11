Block introduces new Square Stand for merchants
Apr. 11, 2022 12:35 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Block's (NYSE:SQ) Seller merchant-focused ecosystem introduced on Monday the next generation of its Square Stand, its countertop device that turns an iPad into a point of sale system.
- The new Square Stand incorporates contactless tap, chip and PIN payments technology and a new checkout flow that's intended to improve customer experience.
- New software for Square Stand provides a faster, more transparent checkout process that includes an order summary screen and illuminated payment icons on the face of the device, the company said.
- Block (SQ) dips 0.7% in Monday midday trading.
- At the end of January, Block (SQ) completed its acquisition of Afterpay and immediately added "Buy Now, Pay Later" options for Square Online sellers in the U.S. and Australia