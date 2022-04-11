Block introduces new Square Stand for merchants

Apr. 11, 2022 12:35 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Block's (NYSE:SQ) Seller merchant-focused ecosystem introduced on Monday the next generation of its Square Stand, its countertop device that turns an iPad into a point of sale system.
  • The new Square Stand incorporates contactless tap, chip and PIN payments technology and a new checkout flow that's intended to improve customer experience.
  • New software for Square Stand provides a faster, more transparent checkout process that includes an order summary screen and illuminated payment icons on the face of the device, the company said.
  • Block (SQ) dips 0.7% in Monday midday trading.
  • At the end of January, Block (SQ) completed its acquisition of Afterpay and immediately added "Buy Now, Pay Later" options for Square Online sellers in the U.S. and Australia
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.