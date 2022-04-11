Photronics jumps 6% as Stifel upgrades rating, PT to $21
Apr. 11, 2022 12:37 PM ETPhotronics, Inc. (PLAB)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Stifel upgrades Photronics (PLAB +4.8%) to a Buy from Hold rating, and increasing our target price to $21.
- Elaborating on the new price target, $21 is based on 10x CY23 EPS of $1.93 plus ~$2 in net cash per share exiting CY23.
- Currently the stock trades at $15.20, and has a market cap of $895.7M.
- "Our FY22 (Oct) and CY22 estimates remain unchanged, and we are introducing FY23 and CY23 forecasts. For FY23, our new estimates call for $855 million in revenue (+8% y-o-y) and pro-forma EPS of $1.86, including options. For CY23, our new estimates call for $867 million in revenue (+7% y-o-y) and pro-forma EPS of $1.93, including options. For CY23, our business breakdown includes 1) trailing-edge IC to grow +10% y-o-y, 2) advanced IC to grow +4% y-o-y, 3) advanced display to grow +10% y-o-y, and 4) mainstream display to decline -17% y-o-y." vs. consensus for FY23 of $812.5M
- Further adding, "We believe the shortages in many key markets will persist into at least 2023, while demand continues to push the need for more trailing-edge capacity. Additionally, while there were questions we had surrounding the recent departure of the CEO, we are now much more comfortable with this situation, and believe the company is at an inflection for its next phase of growth (which may require a new leader to lead it to its next stage). Moreover, we are very comfortable with the current executive leadership team of Frank Lee, President (recently installed), Chris Progler, CTO, and John Jordan, CFO. We believe Mr. Lee has been a key component in Photronics’ recent growth, given his strong relationships in Asia (with the likes of its relationship with UMC and its joint ventures with Japanese partners)".