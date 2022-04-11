MGM Resorts could be big winner if downstate New York gets casinos

New York sports betting is back on the radar of investors after Governor Kathy Hochul reached an agreement on the state budget that could fast track the licensing of up to three downstate casinos.

CBRE Equity Research said the development has the potential to be the largest land-based gaming opportunity in years.

John DeCree and team estimate the total addressable market for the New York City area is $4.8B of gross gaming revenue for three casinos. The firm's estimate is based on a penetration analysis of comparable urban gaming markets, although the final figure would be impacted by the ultimate tax rates, locations, scale and scope of the three casinos. Of course, the New York City metro area is home to over 19M residents, making it one of the largest and most lucrative markets in the world.

CBRE thinks MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) is a likely winner of one of the three licenses for downstate casinos. If the casino operator were to win a license, a full casino at Empire City is seen generating $1.28B of gaming revenue and $1.45B of total revenue. That could work out to around $500M of EBITDA for MGM.

Other operators that responded to a request for information last year by the New York State Gaming Commission included Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.8%), Bally's Corporation (BALY -1.6%), Rush Street Interactive (RSI -2.3%) and Hard Rock International.

Investors looking at the sports betting sector have a new catch-all ETF to consider.