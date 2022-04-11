CTRM, VIRX and CYTO among mid-day movers

Apr. 11, 2022 12:44 PM ETVERU, HOTH, IVDA, VNET, SAIL, MSP, AXLA, BCYC, BWV, PHIO, CCCC, PPBT, SGLY, LGHL, RUBY, VIRX, SBFM, CYTO, CTRM, TCRXBy: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Gainers: Veru (VERU) +196%.
  • Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) +126%.
  • Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) +54%.
  • Iveda Solutions (IVDA) +37%.
  • VNET Group (VNET) +30%.
  • SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) +29%.
  • Castor Maritime (CTRM) +25%.
  • Datto Holding (MSP) +21%.
  • Axcella Health (AXLA) +16%.
  • TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) +15%.
  • Losers: Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) -36%.
  • Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) -34%.
  • Lion Group Holding (LGHL) -30%.
  • Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) -24%.
  • Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) -23%.
  • Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -22%.
  • Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) -22%.
  • C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) -20%.
  • Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) -20%.
  • Purple Biotech (PPBT) -19%.
