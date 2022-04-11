CTRM, VIRX and CYTO among mid-day movers
- Gainers: Veru (VERU) +196%.
- Hoth Therapeutics (HOTH) +126%.
- Altamira Therapeutics (CYTO) +54%.
- Iveda Solutions (IVDA) +37%.
- VNET Group (VNET) +30%.
- SailPoint Technologies Holdings (SAIL) +29%.
- Castor Maritime (CTRM) +25%.
- Datto Holding (MSP) +21%.
- Axcella Health (AXLA) +16%.
- TScan Therapeutics (TCRX) +15%.
- Losers: Singularity Future Technology (SGLY) -36%.
- Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC) -34%.
- Lion Group Holding (LGHL) -30%.
- Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY) -24%.
- Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX) -23%.
- Blue Water Vaccines (BWV) -22%.
- Phio Pharmaceuticals (PHIO) -22%.
- C4 Therapeutics (CCCC) -20%.
- Sunshine Biopharma (SBFM) -20%.
- Purple Biotech (PPBT) -19%.