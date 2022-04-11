Newly uplisted Iveda Solutions stock soars 37% in Monday action

Iveda Solutions (IVDA) stock soared 37% in midday trading Monday, less than two weeks after the AI-based video tech company uplisted its shares to Nasdaq.

Shares of Iveda recently changed hands at $2.98, up 37%, at approximately 12:20 p.m. ET. The stock opened at $3.05 and hit a session high of $3.60 in late morning.

Iveda uplisted its shares from the OTC on April 1 and held an $8M IPO. On March 31, it conducted a 1-for-8 reverse stock split ahead of the Nasdaq listing.

For its IPO, Iveda priced 1.9M shares and accompanying warrants for $4.25 apiece. The stock opened at $3.38 on its first day of trading on Nasdaq and closed at $3.77.

