Shell (NYSE:SHEL) said Monday it resumed shipping liquefied natural gas from its 3.6M metric tons/year Prelude floating LNG facility offshore Australia following a four-month shutdown due to a major power failure and fire.

Prelude FLNG facility lost power on December 2, and Shell was unable to restore reliable power supply after trying for three days.

Shell was permitted to resume operations last month after convincing Australia's offshore security regulator that problems had been fixed and the company could run the facility safely in the event of a power loss.

The Prelude FLNG outage had contributed to higher LNG prices, which have since surged to record highs as Europe has scrambled for gas to replace Russian exports.

"Shell's vast array of LNG assets should prove particularly useful as Europe looks to reduce reliance on Russian gas exports," Daniel Thurecht writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.