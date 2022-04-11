BofA has restated its bullish take on Walt Disney (DIS -0.5%), boosting estimates after adding a fresh look at the company's entertainment business to what had been an upbeat look at the Parks recovery.

The bank's analyst Jessica Reif Ehrlich had weighed in on Parks after Disney's investor event focused on the resorts.

There was still room to run further particularly on international visitor update, she wrote, along with "well below peak" hotel occupancy as well as cruise ships below capacity.

Reif Ehrlich had boosted estimates in the Parks, Experience and Products division to 10% fiscal 2023 revenue growth, with operating income up 13%.

Now a more holistic company view has her raising Disney's composite second-quarter EBIT to $3.63 billion, from $3.45 billion, and EPS to $1.28 from $1.20, to reflect "better operating income expectations in linear networks."

"Disney remains well positioned for both an extended recovery in theme parks and solid Disney+ growth, driven by a stronger content slate" starting in the second half of the year, she says.

For Q2, she estimates 5 million Disney+ net adds, seeing the year's "trough" quarter on that measure with the stronger content still ahead.

As for the key Indian Premier League cricket rights decisions now expected in June: Those are expected to be broken into four packages, two of those digital - and "We anticipate DIS will be able to retain at least one of the digital packages for Disney+ Hotstar, thereby maintaining its ability to have a strong presence (although possibly diluted) in this market."

Meanwhile, even with some intra-quarter park closures and restrictions (like in Hong Kong and Shanghai), operating leverage in the parks is "under-appreciated" and bias is still to the upside.

She's retaining a $191 price target, currently implying 45% upside.

Disney's also riding some fresh success as its Turning Red is the latest film release to draw huge streaming ratings for Disney+.