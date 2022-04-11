Chicago Fed's Evans sees neutral rate at 2.25%-2.5%, hopes to get there in a year
Apr. 11, 2022 1:01 PM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- The Chicago Fed's Charles Evans estimated on Monday that the neutral rate — the interest rate at which it neither boosts nor restricts the economy — at 2.25%-2.50%, he said during a Q&A at the Detroit Economic Club.
- He expects the Federal Open Market Committee will bring its policy rate to that level by its March 2023 meeting or perhaps as soon as December 2022.
- A 50 basis-point rate hike is "worthy of consideration" and may even be "highly likely," he said.
- He doesn't think there's a great risk of tightening too much if the rate reaches neutral by the end of the year.
- Update at 1:20 PM ET: When asked about his greatest concern, he said the Fed needs to "take action, but we don't get outside of ourselves in doing that." He wants to make sure the central bank has the time to watch the economic data as it hikes rates.
- Event ends at 1:30 PM ET.
- Last week, Goldman Sachs Economist Jan Hatzius said the Fed may have to raise its rate to over 4% if the U.S. economy overheats, though that's not his base case.
- Previously (March 16), Federal Reserve hiked interest rate by 25 basis points, first since 2018