Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) is focused on diversifying its supplier base of parts and raw materials as it prepares to meet higher demand from Boeing and Airbus, Reuters reported Monday.

While Honeywell's quarterly results have been impacted by supply chain problems, Benjamin Driggs, president of Honeywell's high growth regions, told Reuters that the company was not seeing any "significant shortage" in supplies of titanium and nickel, and the company is "ready to support the schedules" of Boeing and Airbus.

Several parts makers are seeking raw material sources beyond Russia, with the country's aero industry crippled by a barrage of sanctions due to the invasion of Ukraine.

Honeywell is still a growing industrial company forecast to enjoy growing demand, and "investors should follow it closely as the market volatility is higher," Ken Elazar writes in an analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.