Walgreens goes to trial in Florida over its role in opioid crisis
Apr. 11, 2022 1:09 PM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA)CVS, TEVA, ENDO, ABBVBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Supplying billions of opioid pills to drug addicts and criminals, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) contributed to the opioid crisis in Florida, a state lawyer said on Monday, as a civil trial against the pharmacy chain got underway in one of the most populous states in the U.S.
- Between 1999 and 2020, the company filled one in four prescriptions, but failed to take measures to prevent the drugs from getting diverted for illegal use, the state's lawyer Jim Webster told jurors, according to Reuters.
- "Walgreens was the last line of defense in preventing improper distribution of opioids," he said, adding, "it was the entity that actually put the opioids in the hands of people addicted to opioids and the hands of criminals."
- Walgreens (WBA) denies allegations, arguing that it only filled prescriptions written by doctors.
- The company is the last remaining defendant in the trial, being conducted in Pasco County Circuit Court, after the rival pharmacy chain, CVS Health (CVS), and drugmakers Teva (TEVA), Endo (OTCPK:ENDO), and AbbVie’s (ABBV) Allergan unit reached settlements with the state.