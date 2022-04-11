Unico American receives Nasdaq non-compliance letter
Apr. 11, 2022 1:17 PM ETUnico American Corporation (UNAM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) has received a notice from Nasdaq related to the delayed filing of its 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.
- The insurance holding company is in non-compliance with the periodic filing requirements for continued listing set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).
- It has 60 calendar days from receipt of the notice to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan gets accepted, Nasdaq may grant an exception of up to 180 calendar days from the due date of the Form 10-K to regain compliance.