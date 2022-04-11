Parker-Hannifin gets EU antitrust approval for Meggitt acquisition

Apr. 11, 2022

Parker-Hannifin Canada in Milton, Ontario, Canada;

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) received conditional European Union antitrust approval for its planned acquisition of Meggitt PLC (OTCPK:MEGGY).
  • The approval is conditioned upon commitments offered by PH, including including the sale of Parker’s Aircraft Wheel and Brake division, which is located in Avon, Ohio, according to a statement. Parker continues to expect the deal will close in Q3.
  • Reuters reported earlier this month that EU antitrust regulators were said expected to approve Parker-Hannifin's (PH) planned $8.3 billion purchase of Britain's Meggitt.
  • "We continue to engage with other relevant authorities for the necessary approvals with a view to closing as previously anticipated during Q3 2022," Parker-Hannifin CEO Tom Williams said in the statement.
  • Recall in August, Parker-Hannifin reached terms on a recommended all-cash takeover of Meggitt.
