Investcorp rolls out global institutional blockchain fund from Abu Dhabi

Apr. 11, 2022 1:33 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD), ETH-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Blockchain financial technology to secure cryptocurrencies as bitcoin for online payments and money transaction. Fintech concept with encrypted ledger blocks chained. Person working on computer

NicoElNino/iStock via Getty Images

  • Investcorp on Monday has launched a blockchain-focused global institutional fund based in the Gulf Cooperation Council, allowing investors to gain early exposure to the decentralized space, according to a release on the investment firm's website.
  • The so-called eLydian Lion fund, which will be led from Investcorp’s Abu Dhabi office, will invest in early-stage businesses within the blockchain ecosystem, the company said, citing blockchain infrastructure, platforms and exchanges, decentralized finance, and data analytics.
  • "This new Fund will support the most innovative entrepreneurs from around the world who are developing the blockchain ecosystem and defining what the future digital economy will be,” said Gilbert Kamieniecky, head of Investcorp’s Technology Private Equity business.
  • Meanwhile, blockchain-based cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin (BTC-USD -6.0%) and ethereum (ETH-USD -8.4%) are falling to key levels of support intraday.
  • Previously, (March 28) Crypto exchange FTX mulled forming a fund of funds as institutional interest expands.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.