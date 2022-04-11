Altamira spikes on publication of lab data for COVID-19 nasal spray
Apr. 11, 2022 1:34 PM ET
- The nano-cap stock Altamira (NASDAQ:CYTO) has recorded the biggest intraday gain since November 2021 after the clinical-stage pharma company announced the peer-reviewed publication of lab data indicating the potential of its nasal spray, Bentrio, against the Delta variant of COVID-19.
- The results published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences (IJMS) were based on a trial designed to test Bentrio against the Delta variant on an in vitro 3D model of the primary human nasal airway epithelium, according to the company.
- With a maximum reduction of 99% for the wild-type SARS-CoV-2 and more than 83% reduction for the Delta variant, Bentrio was found to have cut the virus level compared to the controls over four days as a prophylactic therapy.
- Bentrio’s "physical (non-pharmaceutical) mechanism of action, safety and efficacy, warrant additional investigations both in vitro and in vivo for safety and efficacy against a broad spectrum of airborne viruses and allergens.," the authors wrote.
- Altamira (CYTO) is currently evaluating Bentrio as a treatment for patients with acute COVID-19 after receiving the regulatory nod last month.