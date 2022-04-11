Lion Electric launches new commercial EV built with Transit
Apr. 11, 2022 1:40 PM ETThe Lion Electric Company (LEV)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor2 Comments
- The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) -1.13% on Monday has announced the launch of new electric commercial vehicle developed under an upfitter partnership model with Transit Truck Bodies.
- The EV, designed by Transit, is built on Lion6 chassis as medium and heavy duty truck for last-mile urban delivery. It comes as part of mobel mobilization project that has got the state's assistance in Quebec.
- "Today, the e-Classik box combined with our Lion6 chassis allows us not only to meet transportation fleet needs, but also society's expectations as we fight climate change and transition to zero-emission transportation," stated Marc Bédard, CEO – Founder of Lion Electric.
- Transit's president Louis Leclair said that the vehicle is now available in both Canada and the United States.
- Previously, (Apr. 4) Lion Electric stock jumps on order for 50 electric school buses