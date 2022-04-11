CommScope dips again as Raymond James cuts to Underperform, noting leverage
Apr. 11, 2022 1:57 PM ETCommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) is 0.7% lower today alongside a downgrade to Underperform at Raymond James - a move it equates with "closing the barn door."
- It's a good company, and management has a plan, analyst Simon Leopold writes. Yet "it faces challenges with increasing input costs, and we worry that aggressive cost cuts could protect cash flow, yet jeopardize its future."
- The move isn't a call on the quarter, where Leopold expects sales to beat consensus and EPS in line.
- Without incremental cost cuts, however, CommScope can cover interest expense but disappoint on earnings expectations, the firm says. And it could face challenges repaying debt in 2025 and 2026.
- Demand trends look healthy and backlog is strong (book-to-bill ratio at 2021's end was 1.3x). But the valuation will be burdened by high leverage, adding risk to a low price/earnings stock.
- CommScope has sunk 69% from a 52-week high it reached last July 1; it started a sharp downtrend on Aug. 5 following a miss in its Q2 earnings (see a one-year chart vs. the market here).