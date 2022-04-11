Energy Vault stock slides 13% Monday

Energy Vault (NRGV) shares slid 13% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of the energy storage solutions company recently changed hands at $16.01, down 13%, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Energy Vault stock began trading on Feb. 14, following the company’s merger with SPAC Novus Capital Corp. II, in a deal that estimated the pro forma enterprise value of the combined company at around $1.1B.

Energy Vault is a developer of technologies to help utilities, independent power producers and industrial energy users level their energy costs while maintaining power reliability.

For a more in-depth look at the company, check out SA contributor WideAlpha’s “Energy Vault is a Promising But Highly Speculative Investment Opportunity”.