BioCryst Pharmaceuticals downgraded to neutral at BoA following trial enrollment pause

  • BofA Securities has downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to neutral from buy citing the company's decision on Friday to pause enrollment in clinical studies involving BCX9930 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria due to elevated serum creatinine levels.
  • The company also lowered its price target on shares to $14 from $21 (~26% upside based on Friday's close).
  • Analyst Tazeen Ahmad said his team spoke to management who told them that predicting when the pause might be resolved is difficult.
  • While Ahmad wrote he is confident BioCryst (BCRX) will resolve the issue, he added that doing so could involve selecting a next-generation candidate instead of BCX9930.
  • However, Ahmad noted that the company could see upside if there is a quick resolution to the trials.
