BioCryst Pharmaceuticals downgraded to neutral at BoA following trial enrollment pause
Apr. 11, 2022 2:35 PM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities has downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) to neutral from buy citing the company's decision on Friday to pause enrollment in clinical studies involving BCX9930 for paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria due to elevated serum creatinine levels.
- The company also lowered its price target on shares to $14 from $21 (~26% upside based on Friday's close).
- Analyst Tazeen Ahmad said his team spoke to management who told them that predicting when the pause might be resolved is difficult.
- While Ahmad wrote he is confident BioCryst (BCRX) will resolve the issue, he added that doing so could involve selecting a next-generation candidate instead of BCX9930.
- However, Ahmad noted that the company could see upside if there is a quick resolution to the trials.
