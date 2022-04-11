It's only been a week since Tesla (TSLA) Chief Executive Elon Musk became the single-largest Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shareholder, and one of the most-popular questions over the last seven days had been just how active a role Musk would take as a member of the company's board of directors.

Well, the answer to at least part of that thought is: None. But, that's only because Musk won't be sitting in on Twitter's (TWTR) board meeting.

Monday morning, Twitter (TWTR) made official what Chief Executive Parag Agrawal already tweeted, when the company said in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that Musk had turned down an offer to join the social-media giant's board of directors following his acquisition of more than 9% of Twitter's (TWTR) outstanding stock. According to the filing, Musk told Twitter (TWTR) of his decision on Saturday.

So, this brings an end to the saga of guessing about how busy Musk will be around the Twitter (TWTR) boardroom, right?

Not exactly.

According to Twitter's (TWTR) SEC filing, Musk might still have a lot to say about how Agrawal & Co. do business, saying that "from time to time," he might just choose to make his opinions about the company's operations to its board and officers.

"The Reporting Person [aka, Musk] may engage in discussions with the Board and/or members of the Issuer’s management team concerning, including, without limitation, potential business combinations and strategic alternatives, the business, operations, capital structure, governance, management, strategy of the Issuer and other matters concerning the Issuer," Twitter (TWTR) said.

Now, while there's no way of knowing if or when Musk might "engage in discussions" about all those topics, it probably serves to believe that owning a 9.2% share of Twitter (TWTR) might give Musk a reason to voice his opinion about the company's business, and any policies it may have in place that could be viewed as restricting its users' comments or views on particular topics.

After all, Musk is famous for using Twitter (TWTR) to post his thoughts on just about everything from Tesla's (TSLA) business, to matters on free speech. Just days before his Twitter (TWTR) stake became public, Musk engaged with some of his followers and, possibly joking, suggested he might start a social-media platform of his own.

And, because of Musk's penchant for using Twitter (TWTR) to reach his 81.3 million followers, the company said it might be in for a ride whenever Musk decides to speak his mind on whatever it is doing. Twitter (TWTR) said that the "Reporting Person" [again, aka, Musk] may say what he wants to say to Twitter's (TWTR), and the public "through social media or other channels with respect to the Issuer's business, products and service offerings."

In other words, stay tuned. The process of taking one's issues straight to a company's board, or shareholders, may be about to be turned on its head if Musk decides to start tweeting his complaints, or ideas, on what Twitter (TWTR) has coming down the pike.

According to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, Musk's not joining Twitter's (TWTR) board may create a battle at the company reminiscent of some of the brutal fight scenes from the HBO series "Game of Thrones."