Old Republic expands into excess & surplus lines insurance
Apr. 11, 2022 2:08 PM ETOld Republic International Corporation (ORI)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) is forming a new company to provide commercial excess & surplus lines insurance products, the company said on Monday.
- Ralph Sabbagh, who has more than 16 years of experience in E&S lines, will be president of Old Republic Excess & Surplus. The new company will focus on specialized E&S lines sourced primarily through the wholesale distribution channel.
- "Old Republic Excess & Surplus is a natural extension and continuation of Old Republic's long, successful history of providing specialized commercial insurance and related products," said Old Republic (ORI) President and CEO Craig R. Smiddy.
- In January, Old Republic (ORI) acquired the operating assets of Utah-based Mountain View Title & Escrow.