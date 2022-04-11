Marygold Companies, parent of fintech Marygold, sees stock climb 11%

Marygold Companies (MGLD), the holding company for fintech Marygold & Co., saw its stock climb 11% in afternoon action Monday.

The stock opened at $2 and hit a low of $1.93 before jumping to $2.30. Shares of the conglomerate recently changed hands at $2.14, up 11%, at approximately 2 p.m. ET.

Marygold uplisted its shares and held an initial public offering on March 10, raising gross proceeds of $3.8M after pricing 1.7M shares at $2 apiece. The stock hit a 52-week high on March 11 of $7.11 and a 52-week low of $1.60 on April 6.

Marygold, formerly known as Concierge Technologies, is the holding company for several businesses, including Brigadier Securities Systems, Gourmet Foods, Original Sprout, and fintech Marygold & Co.

