Apr. 11, 2022 2:16 PM ETSinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

  • Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -0.1%), positive during the morning session, has turned slightly lower alongside the release of some particular early numbers for its first quarter.
  • It's putting out the limited information as some additional context for lenders that are evaluating a debt refinancing the company launched for its Sinclair Television Group unit on April 6.
  • The company expects media revenues in its Broadcast segment will be within prior guidance for $709 million-$725 million, including $28 million for services that Broadcast provided to its Local Sports segment. (The preliminary results exclude Local Sports.)
  • Meanwhile, media revenues for other/corporate/eliminations are expected to meet guidance for $66 million - including eliminating $28 million of revenue for services Broadcast provided to Local Sports.
  • Sinclair will report its full first-quarter earnings at 7:30 a.m. ET on Wed., May 4, with a conference call to follow that day at 9 a.m. ET.
  • Consensus expectations are for Sinclair to post normalized EPS of $0.15 and GAAP EPS of -$0.96, on revenues of $1.53 billion (which would reflect year-over-year growth of 1.2%).
