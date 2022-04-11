Affirm gains on speculation of potential takeover interest

  • Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) rose 3% on speculation the provider of "Buy Now, Pay Later" financing may be a takeover target.
  • Affirm is speculated to be involved in a "strategic review" after attracting a potential buyer, according to a Betaville "uncooked" alert. The identity of the possible acquirer couldn't be learned. A potential deal may take several weeks or months.
  • The speculation comes as Affirm shares have plunged almost 80% from their 52-week high of $176.65 in early November as the fintech industry in general and the Buy Now, Pay Later business model in particular fall out of favor with investors.
  • Affirm didn't immediately return a Seeking Alpha email request for comment.
  • A potential acquisition of Affirm would follow the closure of Block's (SQ), formerly known as Square, about $29 billion stock purchase of BNPL provider Afterpay earlier this year.

  • Affirm (AFRM) has 8.6% short interest.

  • Last month, Affirm Holdings' strong outlook fails to offset stock decline on financing delay.

  • Also see from February, Affirm has lost 75%+ of its value since its high. Is it a buy sitting at all-time lows?

