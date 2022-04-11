Cerberus Cyber Sentinel shares tumble 17%

Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corp. (CISO) stock fell 17% in afternoon trading Monday.

Shares of the cyber security firm opened at $6.35 and hit a high of $6.52 in mid-morning before sliding to a low of $5.40 in late afternoon. The stock last changed hands at $5.44 per share, down 17%, at approximately 2:15 p.m. ET.

The company uplisted to Nasdaq and held an initial public offering on Jan. 14, raising $10M after pricing 2M shares at $5 per share.

For a more in-depth look at the company, check out SA contributor Daniel Jones's "Cerberus Cyber Sentinel: A Fascinating Cybersecurity Prospect for Speculative Investors".