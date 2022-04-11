Lake Resources rips higher after lithium supply deal with Ford

Lake Resources (OTCQB:LLKKF) surges 9% after Ford Motor (NYSE:F) said on Monday it signed a non-binding deal to purchase lithium from the Australian-based company, in the first time Ford has publicly announced where it will procure the battery metal.

Ford said it aims to offtake 25K metric tons/year of lithium from Lake's Kachi project in northern Argentina near the Chilean border, which is being developed with privately held extraction startup Lilac Solutions; the proposed operation is expected to cost about $540M and open by 2024.

The Kachi project would use direct lithium extraction, a relatively new technology that filters the metal from brines and uses far less acreage than open-pit mines and evaporation ponds.

Citing high vulnerability to the ongoing chip shortage, Barclays recently downgraded its rating on Ford to Equal Weight from Overweight.

