J.P. Morgan's Kolanovic recommends taking some profits in stocks

Stock markets have recovered most of the early March selloff and no longer look oversold, J.P. Morgan strategist Marko Kolanovic says.

But risks remain elevated around geopolitics, policy tightening and growth, Kolanovic wrote in a note Monday.

"As such, we take profit on the tactical increase to our equity OW initiated last month," he said.

"While the US appears to be on an aggressive tightening path, China is expected to ease as soon as this month. As such, we increase our OW of EM vs. DM stocks. We also maintain our large strategic OWs of Commodities and Energy stocks given structural supply/demand drivers and geopolitical risks."

He is taking down his S&P 500 (SP500) (NYSEARCA:SPY) target to 4,900 from 5,050 "due to macro and geopolitical shocks coinciding with central bank hawkishness."

The global market strategy team is overweight Healthcare (XLV) "given high margins, pricing power, attractive yield, and reasonable valuation, as the sector is many turns cheaper than its defensive and growth peers."

He also favors Brazilian stocks (NYSEARCA:EWZ) "as valuations are undemanding even as earnings are revised higher."

Kolanovic recently outlined why he was skeptical of the yield curve inversion.