Charlie Munger's Daily Journal cuts its Alibaba stake in half
Apr. 11, 2022
- Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) shares edged down by 1%, Monday, as Charlie Munger's Daily Journal Corp. (NASDAQ:DJCO) disclosed it has cut its stake in the Chinese Internet and e-commerce giant Alibaba (BABA) in half.
- According to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Daily Journal (DJCO) owned 300,000 shares of Alibaba (BABA) stock, down from 600,000 shares at the end of 2021. Munger, best-known as Warren Buffett's right-hand man at Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B), had been involved with Daily Journal (DJCO) separately from Berkshire's portfolio of companies.
- In March, Munger stepped down as Daily Journal's (DJCO) chairman, but said he would retain a seat on the company's board of directors.
- Daily Journal (DJCO) operates a handful of newspapers, and also sells software used in the court system and by governmental agencies. In February, Munger used Daily Journal's (DJCO) annual meeting to speak positively about investing in China, and in Alibaba (BABA), in particular.