Volatility ETFs & ETNs rise amid market uncertainty

Apr. 11, 2022 3:19 PM ETS&P VIX Index (VIX), UVXY, VXX, VIXYUVIX, COMP.INDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

VOLATILITY AHEAD - Business Chalkboard Background

hanibaram/iStock via Getty Images

As market volatility rose on Monday, the increased uncertainty drove up the price of volatility-based ETFs and ETNs. The move came as a murky economic climate and the prospect of higher interest rates pushed benchmark indices like the Nasdaq Composite (COMP.IND) lower.

Heading towards Monday's close, the S&P VIX Index (VIX) topped 23.9, a 12% advance since Friday’s close. Rising alongside the VIX are two short term volatility funds and two leveraged funds.

Short Term Volatility Funds: The iPath Series B S&P 500 VIX Short Term Futures ETN (BATS:VXX) and the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY).

Leveraged Volatility Funds: The ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) and the 2x Long VIX Futures ETF (UVIX).

Daily price action: VXX +1.8%, VIXY +3.3%, UVXY +4.6%, and UVIX +6.2%.

As the VIX rises lately, the Nasdaq has fallen. In the month of April, the VIX is up 15.2% and the Nasdaq has dropped 5.6%, erasing a large portion of its late March rally. See the below a chart of the two instruments have traded against each other over the course of the year.

