Rubius price targets slashed on underwhelming cancer data
Apr. 11, 2022 3:09 PM ETRubius Therapeutics, Inc. (RUBY)MRKBy: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Clinical-stage biotech, Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is trading lower for the second straight session as investors react to Phase 1/2 data for its experimental cancer therapy RTX-240 that failed to meet Street expectations last week.
- Noting the lower than anticipated efficacy data, Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt has cut the price target on the stock to $5 from $20 per share. Schmidt, who has a Buy rating on the company, sees an “increased development risk” for its lead program.
- Meanwhile, H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein slashed the per share target to $15 from $40, arguing that the RTX-240 is unlikely to perform as a viable monotherapy. Yet, he thinks that data was supportive enough to further study RTX-240 in combination with Merck's (MRK) immunotherapy, Keytruda.
- However, Fein reiterates the Buy rating on the stock citing upcoming data readouts for the company from Phase 1 arm of RTX-240 plus Keytruda in solid tumors and Phase 1 trial for RTX-321 in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 16-positive cancers. The initial data from both studies are expected in 2H 2022.