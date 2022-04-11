Rubius price targets slashed on underwhelming cancer data

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Clinical-stage biotech, Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) is trading lower for the second straight session as investors react to Phase 1/2 data for its experimental cancer therapy RTX-240 that failed to meet Street expectations last week.
  • Noting the lower than anticipated efficacy data, Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt has cut the price target on the stock to $5 from $20 per share. Schmidt, who has a Buy rating on the company, sees an “increased development risk” for its lead program.
  • Meanwhile, H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein slashed the per share target to $15 from $40, arguing that the RTX-240 is unlikely to perform as a viable monotherapy. Yet, he thinks that data was supportive enough to further study RTX-240 in combination with Merck's (MRK) immunotherapy, Keytruda.
  • However, Fein reiterates the Buy rating on the stock citing upcoming data readouts for the company from Phase 1 arm of RTX-240 plus Keytruda in solid tumors and Phase 1 trial for RTX-321 in Human Papillomavirus (HPV) 16-positive cancers. The initial data from both studies are expected in 2H 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.