Chip maker Ampere Computing said to confidentially file for U.S.-based IPO
Apr. 11, 2022 3:17 PM ETIntel Corporation (INTC)ORCL, CBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ampere Computing, led by a former president of chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), has reportedly confidentially filed for a U.S.-listed initial public offering, Reuters reported.
- Ampere, which is based in Santa Clara, California and develops ARM-based computer processors for servers, is led by former Intel president Renee James.
- Oracle (ORCL) has invested $426 million in Ampere and its accounting statements have implied at times that it owns anywhere between 20% and 50% of Ampere.
- James sits on Oracle's (ORCL) board of directors, as well as the board of Citigroup (C).
