Accolade stock hits 1-month low as Wells Fargo initiates with underweight rating

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) stock dropped to a 1-month low after Wells Fargo began coverage with an Underweight rating and price target of $9, implying 41.6% downside to its last close.

In a note to clients, analyst Stan Berenshteyn said growth prospects for ACCD are attractive and it can sustain a 20%+ CAGR over the next 5 years.

However, he believes gross margin expansion beyond mid-50% is limited due to ACCD's high-touch model.

This is expected to increase the time ACCD needs to reach positive free cash flow, likely by FY27. "... breakeven profitability remains ~4 years out," said Berenshteyn.

He raised concerns over factors that could impact ACCD's revenue growth, including post-COVID demand in the enterprise channel and Plushcare's ability to pivot from a direct-to-consumer solution to an enterprise service.

Plushcare and 2nd.MD will drive multi-product sales and expand wallet share, but "revenue growth acceleration above 25% within ACCD's core business is unlikely given strong reliance on the human component to deliver services," Berenshteyn warned.

He also noted that ACCD's annual contract value coverage to prelim. FY23 guidance is below recognized coverage over the last 3 years.

Last week, Guggenheim initiated coverage of ACCD with a Neutral rating, saying it will not be profitable until FY25.

ACCD stock declined 46.5% YTD.