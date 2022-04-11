Marijuana stocks ticked higher on Monday after regulators in New Jersey said that 13 medical marijuana stores, including 7 in South Jersey, would be permitted to begin recreational sales possibly within weeks.

The five-member Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted to permit seven of the 10 medical cannabis companies in the Garden State to start sales. The move comes 17 months after New Jersey voted for cannabis legalization.

Jeff Brown, the executive director of the commission said that medical marijuana companies, also known as alternative treatment centers (ATC), had provided conclusive evidence that they were prepared to sell recreational cannabis.

“We do not see market-wide concerns with moving these ATCs forward,” he noted. However, he said that the firms will still have to go through a final inspection and meet other requirements before the sales can start. The timeline for that process is unclear.

Before the vote, representatives from the seven companies detailed their plans to avoid any impact on medical cannabis sales. “We will have adequate supply,” The New York Times reported quoting Dina Rollman, who leads government affairs at Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), which operates three dispensaries in New Jersey.

According to NJ.com, Acreage (OTCQX:ACRHF), Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), Columbia Care (OTCQX:CCHWF), Verano (OTCQX:VRNOF), Ascend Wellness (OTCQX:AAWH), TerrAscend (OTCQX:TRSSF), and GTI were given the regulatory clearance for recreational sales.

Read: Last month, the plans to allow recreational cannabis in New Jersey got delayed after Brown flagged supply constraints.

—SA Editor Jonathan Block contributed to this article