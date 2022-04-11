$137M patent infringement verdict against Roche overturned by U.S. appeals court
Apr. 11, 2022 3:37 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- A U.S. appeals court has overturned a $137M verdict against Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY) brought by Meso Scale Diagnostics.
- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit remanded the case back to a lower court for a new damages trial, Reuters reported.
- Meso Scale had argued in a lower court that Roche Diagnostics' (OTCQX:RHHBF) Cobas diagnostics machines directly infringed one of its patents and induced infringement on three other claims. It won on all claims.
- The appeals court ruled that Roche did directly infringe one patent but did not induce any other ones.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Roche (RHHBY) as a hold.