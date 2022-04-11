$137M patent infringement verdict against Roche overturned by U.S. appeals court

Apr. 11, 2022 3:37 PM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY), RHHBFBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Patent Litigation is shown on the photo using the text

Andrii Dodonov/iStock via Getty Images

  • A U.S. appeals court has overturned a $137M verdict against Roche Diagnostics (OTCQX:RHHBY) brought by Meso Scale Diagnostics.
  • The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit remanded the case back to a lower court for a new damages trial, Reuters reported.
  • Meso Scale had argued in a lower court that Roche Diagnostics' (OTCQX:RHHBF) Cobas diagnostics machines directly infringed one of its patents and induced infringement on three other claims. It won on all claims.
  • The appeals court ruled that Roche did directly infringe one patent but did not induce any other ones.
  • Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating views Roche (RHHBY) as a hold.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.