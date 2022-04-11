Rubius Therapeutics tumbles 20% on lowered price target due to disappointing RTX-240 data

  • After disappointing RTX-240 monotherapy data in advanced solid tumors patients, with only 3 responses of 27 patients, and no responses were observed with RTX-240 in AML patients, Morgan Stanley analyst Jeffrey Hung lowered the firm's price target on Rubius Therapeutics (RUBY -21.5%) to $4 from $15 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
  • Besides Guggenheim analyst Michael Schmidt slashes price target to $5 from $25, cites “increased development risk” for the company’s lead program RTX-240; says the updated data is “below our and investor expectations”
  • H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein cuts price target to $15 from $40, mentions “Since the efficacy level is lower than expectations, we do not believe RTX-240 to be viable as a monotherapy. However, we think that the data provides evidence for continued development of RTX-240 in combination”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.