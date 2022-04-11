Why did Opendoor Technologies stock jump up today? Momentum poised to turn
Apr. 11, 2022 4:03 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)ZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock regains some lost ground, rising 7.0% on Monday, but the home-flipping company's stock has a far way to go if it's to erase its 61% drop over the past year (as of April 8's close).
- It could be investors feel that Opendoor (OPEN) has reached bottom. It has fallen 66% in the past six months.
- Investors could be smelling opportunity as the stock is trading 51% under its 200-day simple moving average, while the housing market continues to run red hot.
- SA's Quant rating isn't yet convinced of the stock's potential, as it currently sits at Hold, with poor grades for profitability and momentum. SA Authors and Wall Street analysts are both more optimistic, average rating for both are at Buy.
- Another possibility is that some investors may be confusing Opendoor (OPEN) with gaming token OpenWorld Vision, which uses the symbol $OPEN for tagging on Twitter posts.
