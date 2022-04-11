Blade Air Mobility plans to use California music festivals to highlight urban air mobility upside
Apr. 11, 2022 4:13 PM ETBlade Air Mobility, Inc. (BLDE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) announced that the company will provide helicopter, plane and jet service between Los Angeles and Indio, California over the next two weekends of desert festivals in California.
- Festivalgoers will fly directly between Santa Monica Airport on the Westside of Los Angeles and the BLADE x St. James Desert Lounge at Thermal Airport in Indio, California.
- Blade (BLDE) will also offer charter services to bypass unpredictable traffic on the way to the festival in the desert.
- The company think that large events provide a powerful way to introduce the value of urban air mobility to the public. Management noted that its service over both festival weekends will turn what has historically been up to 5-hour drives to and from LA into 40-minute flights for attendees.
- BLDE closed the day with a gain of 1.75% to land at $8.16.