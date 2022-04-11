TCG BDC changes name to Carlyle Secured Lending, names new president
Apr. 11, 2022 4:19 PM ETTCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD)CGBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) has changed its name to Carlyle Secured Lending, effective Monday, reflecting Carlyle's 21-year "investment heritage in credit markets," the company said.
- Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) is a publicly traded business development company that is externally managed by Carlyle Global Credit Investment Management LLC, a unit of Carlyle Group (CG).
- Also effective on April 11, Taylor Boswell, CGBD's chief investment officer becomes president of the company and will join its board.
- Linda Pace is stepping down as president but will remain CEO and chair of the company's board.
- Carlyle Secured Lending will retain the CGBD trading symbol.
