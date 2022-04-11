Virtus Investment Partners' March AUM remains flat
Apr. 11, 2022 4:20 PM ETVirtus Investment Partners, Inc. (VRTS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) reported assets under management of $183.3B as at Mar. 31, almost flat compared to $183.7B as at Feb. 28.
- The investment manager told Monday that the decrease from December's $187.19B AUM reflect market depreciation and net outflows in open-end funds, partially offset by the addition of $14.7B of assets from the acquisition of Stone Harbor Investment Partners.
- Retail separate accounts AUM was of $40.82B and Institutional accounts AUM of $53.66B.
- In addition, the company provided services to $3.5 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in AUM.
