FDA lifts partial clinical hold on Gilead's magrolimab + azacitidine studies

Apr. 11, 2022 4:21 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Maker Of Coronavirus Trial Drug Remdesivir, Gilead Sciences. Inc., Reports Positive Data Coming From Trials

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on Monday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) lifted the partial clinical hold placed on studies evaluating its investigational agent magrolimab in combination with azacitidine.
  • Gilead said U.S. enrollment can resume for the studies investigating magrolimab in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome and acute myeloid leukemia.
  • FDA's decision based on review of the comprehensive safety data from each trial.
  • The FDA had placed a partial clinical hold on the studies evaluating the combination of magrolimab with azacitidine in late January due to an apparent imbalance in suspected unexpected serious adverse reactions between study arms.
  • The company on Monday also said it is working with the FDA regarding the remaining partial clinical hold affecting studies evaluating magrolimab in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and multiple myeloma.
